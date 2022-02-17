Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

NOTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,363,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOTV traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,739. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of -110.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

