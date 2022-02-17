Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CXDO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 13,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,815. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Crexendo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.