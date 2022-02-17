Insider Buying: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Buys 21,825,816 Shares of Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

