Insider Buying: HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Buys 33,000 Shares of Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($40,189.45).

Shares of LON:HEIQ traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.50 ($1.22). 55,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.18 million and a P/E ratio of -300.33. HeiQ Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.90).

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

