Insider Buying: HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Buys 33,000 Shares of Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($40,189.45).
Shares of LON:HEIQ traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.50 ($1.22). 55,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.18 million and a P/E ratio of -300.33. HeiQ Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.90).
About HeiQ
