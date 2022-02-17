Insider Buying: Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Acquires 1,975 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,826,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 129.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $54,685,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 125.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

