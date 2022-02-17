Insider Buying: Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Beth Laughton bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00 ($14,250.00).
Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Beth Laughton 608 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile
SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.
