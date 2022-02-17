Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Jon Beizer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $13,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of USX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 1,072,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

