Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($197.78).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 17th, Earl Sibley purchased 14 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,101 ($14.90) per share, for a total transaction of £154.14 ($208.58).
  • On Thursday, December 16th, Earl Sibley purchased 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($15.35) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($199.49).

VTY traded down GBX 22 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,011.50 ($13.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,632. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 831.43 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,155.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.22) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.11) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.22) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.29) to GBX 1,260 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,397.44 ($18.91).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

