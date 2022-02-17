Insider Buying: Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Buys 9,950 Shares of Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) insider Sarah Sergeant purchased 9,950 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £24,676 ($33,391.07).

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 247.35 ($3.35) on Thursday. Watkin Jones Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 189.60 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £633.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watkin Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 277.40 ($3.75).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

