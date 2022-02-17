Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $18.31 on Thursday, reaching $307.11. 406,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,801. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.71 and its 200-day moving average is $333.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abiomed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after buying an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 3.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,263,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

