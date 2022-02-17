Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 9th, Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 5th, Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00.

NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,015. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $468.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 125,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

