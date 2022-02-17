Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.37. 97,779,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,773,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

