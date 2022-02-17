Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 1,060 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $68.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,093.05. 3,196,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,336.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

