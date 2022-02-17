Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 1,504,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,910. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

