Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 2,052,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,686. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.69. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

