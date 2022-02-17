Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells 12,187 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 7,785,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,933. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

