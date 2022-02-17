Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 1,956 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BSX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. 7,785,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.