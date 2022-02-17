Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Senior Officer Sells 28,500 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total value of C$2,161,565.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at C$35,291,385.30.

TSE:BAM.A traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of C$51.17 and a 1 year high of C$79.04. The stock has a market cap of C$110.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM.A shares. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

