Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRL traded down $13.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.63. 947,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

