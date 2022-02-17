Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells 922 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $19,232.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coursera stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 556,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,635. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $137,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

