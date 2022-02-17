Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Sells 1,059 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CW stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,246. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.