Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells 723 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,246. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

