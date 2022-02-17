Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells 1,771 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 1,771 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $77,020.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $41.76. 1,454,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after buying an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 112.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

