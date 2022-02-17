Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells 1,585 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DT stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,021. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.