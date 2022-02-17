Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells 335 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total value of $224,389.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $18.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $691.61. 767,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,249. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $760.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 34.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

