Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 11,785 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY traded down $9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,652,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 11.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.