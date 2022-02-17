Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gentex stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.