Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 62,765 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.20. 2,303,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,393. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

