Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 8,939 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harvey Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36.

On Friday, December 3rd, Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60.

HPQ traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 7,633,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,956,102. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HP by 361.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

