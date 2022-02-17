Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $593,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.77. 243,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,183. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

