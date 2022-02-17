Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $593,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NARI traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.77. 243,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,183. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.79 and a beta of 1.94.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
