Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 335 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $26,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 243,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,183. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.79 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,329,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.