Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $15,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $14,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $13,980.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $13,750.00.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 167,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 824,410 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,129,000 after purchasing an additional 201,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

