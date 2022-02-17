Insider Selling: Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells 1,095 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.71. 38,370,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,756,430. The company has a market cap of $565.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.16 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.63.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.