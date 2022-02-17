Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 22,060 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

