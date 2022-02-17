Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 10,002 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OM traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 1,364,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,185. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.