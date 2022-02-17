Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 10,002 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OM traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 1,364,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,185. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

