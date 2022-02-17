Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells 3,280 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.5% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 57,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 82.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

