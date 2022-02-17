Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,207.74.

POU stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,353. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

