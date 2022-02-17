Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 2,059 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PTON traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 10,995,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,880,602. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.