Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 703 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 703 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $11,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 724,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Barclays reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

