Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 4,454 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SIBN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $684.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $37.21.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
