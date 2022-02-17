Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 4,454 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SIBN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $684.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SI-BONE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.