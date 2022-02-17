Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells 1,994 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The stock has a market cap of $684.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 456,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.