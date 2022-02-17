Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells 1,994 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The stock has a market cap of $684.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 456,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

