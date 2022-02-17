Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.