Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TNET traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.74. 1,519,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
