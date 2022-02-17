Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells 2,562 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00.

TWLO traded down $16.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.13. 6,204,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.07. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.63 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $10,364,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

