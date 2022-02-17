Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells 356 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of WING stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.26. The stock had a trading volume of 615,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.52. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.