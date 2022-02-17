Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells 356 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WING stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.26. The stock had a trading volume of 615,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.52. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

