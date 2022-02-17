InsurAce Hits Market Cap of $26.55 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and $1.14 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.41 or 0.07075129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,431.09 or 0.99760941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003031 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.