IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $443.40

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 443.40 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 448.20 ($6.06), with a volume of 213375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($6.20).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.25) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.07) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.66) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 545.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,742.22). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $2,005,897 over the last 90 days.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

