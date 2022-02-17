Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,115 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.74.
Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellipharmaceutics International (IPCIF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.