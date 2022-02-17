Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $1,399,794.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,515. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

