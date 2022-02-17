Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

